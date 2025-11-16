Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan national cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team will take on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series, which nearly got called off due to security concerns in Pakistan. The PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 will be played in Rawalpindi and will also host the upcoming T20 Tri-Nation series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, commencing November 18. Pakistan have already clinched the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka, winning the first two matches, and will look to complete a clean sweep when both teams clash today. PCB Announces Pakistan's Tri-Nation Series Revised Schedule Involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

In the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka second ODI 2025, the hosts managed to gain a comfortable eight-wicket victory, riding on the back of a sensational hundred by Babar Azam. Azam top-scored with an unbeaten 102, along with fifties from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Rizwan as Pakistan chased down 289. Sri Lanka managed 288, with lower-order batters - Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, and Wanindu Hasaranga - scoring crucial 54, 44, and 37, respectively.

PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025 Date November 16 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the third and final ODI of the series on November 16. The PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricket Grab Flying One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama During PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SL 3rd ODI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SL live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SL live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SL live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 live score updates on the Sri Lanka cricket team's official social media handle. Fans have an unofficial source to watch PAK vs SL live streaming and can do so on the Sport TV YouTube channel for free.

