Babar Azam has been eyeing a comeback since Pakistan's last series against South Africa. He has looked to be returning to touch once again, although he is yet to get consistent runs. During the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, he impacted the game differently as he scalped a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama. Haris Rauf came from wide of the crease to take the ball away from Samarawickrama and the latter got a thick edge on the ball which went to the right of Babar Azam, standing in the slips. Babar dived full stretched and grabbed a one-handed stunner. Fans were amazed to see the catch and it went viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Break Down in Tears in Dressing Room After Getting Dismissed in PAK vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, Here's the Truth.

Babar Azam Catch Video

Catch of the year.. this deserves an award.. surely… Babar Azam you beauty 😍 🔥 #pakvsl pic.twitter.com/CTpZFPujl9 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) November 11, 2025

