Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage matches are about to get over, and the play-offs are now days away. Four teams have qualified for the play-offs. The battle is for who will end up in the top two of the points table and get a second chance in the play-offs. In the 66th match of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here. Punjab Kings are among those who are contesting for the top two in the IPL 2025 standings. A victory over DC will strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two. Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Matthew Mott Eyes Strong Finish to IPL 2025 Campaign, Says ‘There’s Still Plenty of Motivation’.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard

The last time both sides faced each other, the match ended in an unprecedented manner due to unforeseen circumstances. The good news for PBKS is that those points weren't shared with DC. In contrast, the Capitals were a playoff contender after the IPL 2025 resumption. However, the Axar Patel-led side was eliminated after their loss to five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. With all playoff spots sealed, the question that remains is which teams finish at the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. Punjab Kings are one of the strong contenders to finish in the top two.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L