Karachi Kings will square-off with Islamabad United in the upcoming fixture of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday (February 24). Both teams have one win and a loss from the two games so far and will fight for their second victory of the season. While Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators in their first game, Islamabad United pipped Multan Sultans by three wickets. Hence, one can witness an exciting contest in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KAR vs ISL match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal shone for Karachi Kings in the first match, scalping a three-wicket haul. The formalities with the bat were done by Joe Clarke and Mohammad Nabi. On the other hand, Lewis Gregory’s all-round brilliance guided Islamabad United to a three-wicket triumph in their previous game. With both sides studded with match-winners, an exciting contest in on the cards. However, defending champions, Karachi Kings, would be tad favourites. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 24 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Islamabad United Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan(c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley

Karachi Kings Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke(w), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Chadwick Walton

