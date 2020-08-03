A brother-sister relationship is always special. They always have a connection and share a bond that remains alive despite no regular communication. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a thread on their brother’s wrist making the relationship and bond stronger and unbreakable. Both also promise to protect each other from all kinds of adversary. The tradition of Raksha Bandhan cuts across all boundaries and is celebrated by everyone across the country. As India celebrates yet another Raksha Bandhan on August 3, take a look at the brother-sister bond of some top Indian cricketers. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Take Pledge to Stand for Honour and Dignity of Women, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

Many stars from the Indian cricket team have sisters and shared a great bond with them. They also celebrate the Raksha Bandhan with their sisters and family despite being miles away representing the country in a cricket match. Unlike past years, this year all cricketers will be at home sharing this special occasion with their sisters and once again strengthening their sibling live and friendships. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, take a look at some top Indian cricketers with their sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Women from Northeast Tie Rakhi on Jawans Posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Virat Kohli and Bhawna

The Indian captain shared a lovely picture of himself and his sister Bhawna Dhingra from their childhood last year on this occasion. They will certainly be celebrating this year also.

View this post on Instagram Happy siblings day 🥰 A post shared by Bhawna Kohli Dhingra (@bhawna_kohli_dhingra) on Apr 11, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreshtha

The Gabbar of Indian cricket has a sweet sister named Shrestha and they love each other and make sure to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan every year.

MS Dhoni and Jayanti

Jayanti is the elder sibling of MS Dhoni and like Dhoni remains out of the limelight. She is an English teacher.

MS Dhoni With His Sister Jayanti (White Kurta) (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah and Juhika

Bumrah dearly loves his sister Juhika and often shares pictures of their lovely brother-sister moments together. He also penned a very emotional note on her birthday last month.

Deepak, Chahar Rahul Chahar and Malati

Two rising stars of Indian cricket, Deepak and Rahul Chahar love their sister Malati. She also follows cricket and keeps herself updated with the achievements and feats of her cricket star brothers.

Suresh Raina and Renu

Suresh Raina loves his sister Renu and often shares some lovely pictures with his sister.

An everlasting bond to always cherish! Wish you all a very #happyrakshabandhan❤️ pic.twitter.com/rApVSuoe0p — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 26, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar and Savita

Savita is the half-sister of Sachin and their love is as strong as any other sibling. She has played a crucial role in Master Blaster’s cricketing career and he loves her dearly. The story goes that Sachin was even gifted his first bat by Savita.

Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai! pic.twitter.com/c7S4tKMM1S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 26, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane and Apurva

Ajinkya and Apurva share a lovely connection and care for each other. Rahane was on a tour in England during last year’s rakhi but will be celebrating it with his dear sister this year.

Virender Sehwag and Manju and Anju

Sehwag keeps his family entertained just like he did all those years for his fans with the bat and keep making them happy with his anecdotes on social media. His relationship and bond with his two sisters are inseparable as Sehwag called it last year.

Celebrating the wonderful inseparable bond that is Raksha Bandhan. With my lovely sisters Anju ji and Manju ji , I Ganju ji :) Wishing you all a very #HappyRakshaBhandan pic.twitter.com/m8JBPYJjh3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 26, 2018

Shreyas Iyer and Natasha

Shreyas Iyer has made sure to make up all times and moments he missed with his sister during the lockdown. The brother-sister pair have been enjoying their time together at home and also shares some funny videos online.

We wish all our readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! Your favourite cricketers and their sisters will surely be having a gala time together this time around, especially with no busy tour and hectic schedule going on.

