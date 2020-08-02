New Delhi, August 2: In a show of solidarity and bonding, women from the northeast tied rakhi on jawans of the armed and paramilitary forces, who are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on Sunday.

The programme was organised at the initiative of Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh on the eve of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Self-help groups (SHGs) from the eight northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim also sent rakhis, tricoloured bands and face masks to the Army and paramilitary personnel posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official statement said. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes for Sisters: WhatsApp Stickers, Rakhi HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Messages and GIFs to Send to Your Sister!.

The initiative will strengthen the inherent bond among the various cultures, states and people of the country, it added. Speaking on the occasion, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir is "my parliamentary constituency and the northeast is my official constituency".

Since the northeastern region is a part of his assigned responsibilities, he looks at it as a rare opportunity to be able to connect the two peripheral regions of the country, the minister added.

See Pics

Young daughters & sisters from northeast tied rakhi to jawans posted in border areas of J&K and Ladakh. It was an expression of their solidarity, love & gratitude towards Indian Armed personnel: Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region https://t.co/VLiLZuvKSk pic.twitter.com/IKW3539wvT — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

A rakhi from the northeast for a soldier in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh is a message that sisters across the country are praying for the safety of their brothers in the security forces, who are in turn guarding the borders day and night for their safety, the minister said.

"If we are able to celebrate our festivals in the manner we wish to celebrate, it is because our brothers on the line of defence stay awake day and night to ensure this for us," he added. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Quotes With Wishes Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share Happy Rakhi Greetings With Your Brothers and Sisters.

Lauding the talent and commitment of the women from the northeast, Singh said the women SHGs in the region have been making face masks since March-April. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, they had worked hard in an extremely limiting environment of the lockdown to make the face masks for the jawans, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)