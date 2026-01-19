The former Pakistan captain and seasoned commentator Ramiz Raja faced an uncomfortable moment recently during the toss of a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 match. In an attempt to rally the spectators at the stadium, Raja’s traditional call for the crowd to "make some noise" was met with near-total silence, a moment that has since gained significant traction across social media platforms. Sahibzada Farhan Teases Ruyel Miah 'You Can't See Me' Gesture, Bowler Responds With Unqiue Celebration During BPL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

The incident occurred during the pre-match formalities as Raja stood with the two captains for the toss. Following the standard procedure of introducing the match-up, Raja turned toward the stands and shouted, "Make some noise, come on!"

However, instead of the expected roar from the fans, the broadcast picked up a noticeable lack of enthusiasm, with only a few faint cheers audible. Raja appeared momentarily taken aback by the lukewarm response before quickly transitioning back to the technicalities of the toss and interviewing the skippers.

Footage of the exchange quickly circulated on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with fans and critics alike commenting on the "cringe-worthy" nature of the interaction. While Raja is known for his energetic and often flamboyant broadcasting style, the disconnect between the commentator and the live audience became an instant talking point for viewers online. Bangladesh Cricketers End Boycott, BPL 2025–26 To Restart After BCB-CWAB Talks.

Some fans defended the veteran, noting that acoustics in large stadiums can often make it difficult for crowds to hear the commentator’s specific prompts. Others suggested that the timing of the toss, often held while fans are still entering the ground, may have contributed to the thin atmosphere.

Watch Video: Ramiz Raja Met With Silence After 'Make Some Noise' Plea

Ramiz Raja has recently returned to regular franchise and international commentary following his stint as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Known for his polarising yet experienced voice, Raja has been a staple of Asian cricket broadcasting for decades. His involvement in the current edition of the BPL is part of the league’s effort to bring international prestige and experienced voices to its 2025-26 season.

