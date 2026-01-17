As action resumed in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26, Sahibzada Farhan and Ruel Miah hogged the limelight as both players engaged in a celebration war. Playing for Rajshahi Warriors, Farhan teased Miah with a trademark John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' gesture, having hit Miah for a six on his first delivery. However, Sylhey Titans' Miah had the last laugh, dismissing Farhan on the next delivery, and celebrated uniquely, and eventually brought out Yuzvendra Chahal's 'meme celebration.' Farhan has been in the news for his celebrations often, with his 'gun celebration' during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 group match turning into a controversy. Bangladesh Cricketers End Boycott, BPL 2025–26 To Restart After BCB-CWAB Talks.

Ruyel Miah Betters Sahibzada Farhan

Ruyel Miah Cooked Sahibzada Farhan ☠️🔥 Video: Weird Plays#BPL2026 pic.twitter.com/p1WQ8oBhNw — Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) January 16, 2026

