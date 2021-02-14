After scoring an unbeaten half-century in the first innings, Rishabh Pant took a stunning catch behind the wickets to dismiss Ollie Pope in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The England batsman was batting well on 22 and was aiming to get a big score under his belt. While he tackled the spinners well, a wayward delivery from Mohammed Siraj got better of him. The right-arm pacer bowled a good-length delivery on the leg-stump and Pope tried to hit the ball to get a boundary at the fine-leg region. However, he failed to make proper contact, and the Indian wicket-keeper did the rest. Rishabh Pant’s Gigantic Six off Joe Root Draws Epic Reaction from Virat Kohli.

Pant dived full length towards his left and took a sensational one-handed catch. Notably, Pope seemed to get a lifeline as the red cherry popped out of the gloves when the youngster hit the turf. However, Pant kept his composure and didn’t let the ball to spill out. The home team was ecstatic with the wicket-keeper’s efforts as England lost six wickets inside 90 runs. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2.

Watch Video:

For the unversed, India posted 329 while batting first thanks to a scintillating century from opener Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. In reply, the Three Lions got off to a terrible start, and the home team look firmly on command.

Not to forget, India lost the first Test match by 227 runs, trailing 0-1 in the four-match series. They now can’t afford to lose any more games in the series to make a place in the ICC World Test Championship finals. On the other hand, England need to win at least two of three Tests to book a place in the summit clash against New Zealand.

