Although the Chennai track kept deteriorating with time, Rishabh Pant continued his onslaught on Day 2 of the second Test and scored a counter-attacking half-century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The southpaw dominated the England bowlers from the outset and scored an unbeaten 58 off 77 deliveries. As a result, India managed to post a formidable total of 329 runs on a turning track. Although the 23-year-old dasher played many stunning shot during his staggering knock, his six off England captain Joe Root even left Indian skipper Virat Kohli mouth-opened. The incident took place on the third ball of the 90th over. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2.

While Root was in between a brilliant spell, Pant charged down the track to a full-length delivery and smashed a gigantic six at the deep mid-wicket region. The mighty hit didn’t just enthral the Chepauk crowd but also drew a priceless reaction from Virat Kohli. The fifth-ranked Test batsman was certainly in awe of Pant’s strike, and his reaction said it all. Have a look! Virat Kohli Impressed as Rohit Sharma Hits Stuart Broad for Impeccable Cover Drive.

Meanwhile, India have tightened their grip over the match with their bowlers rattling England’s batting order. At lunch on Day 2, England were reeling at 39/4, 290 runs behind India’s first-innings total. With the track continuing to deteriorate, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav would like to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible. On the other hand, the Three Lions need their senior pro Ben Stokes to play a significant knock to bring the visitors back in the hunt. Notably, England won the first Test by 227 runs and lead the four-match series 1-0.

