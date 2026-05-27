RR Qualify for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, Beat SRH in Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals kept their IPL 2026 title ambitions alive with a comprehensive 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring SRH vs RR Eliminator clash. Defending a massive total of 243/8 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, the Royals restricted a dangerous Hyderabad batting line-up to 196 all out in 19.2 overs. The victory ensures Rajasthan's progression to Qualifier 2, where they will face the Gujarat Titans for a spot in the final, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially eliminated from the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Onslaught Sets Up Colossal Target

Sent in to bat first by SRH captain Pat Cummins, Rajasthan Royals unleashed an unprecedented top-order assault. The innings was defined by 15-year-old opening sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who narrowly missed out on a century but completely dismantled the Hyderabad bowling attack. Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 97 off just 29 deliveries, a knock that included 5 fours and a record-breaking 12 sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle’s long-standing benchmark for the most maximums in a single IPL edition.

Supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who managed a steady 29, the duo put together a blistering 125-run opening stand. Following the teenager’s dismissal, Dhruv Jurel sustained the scoring rate with a rapid half-century, scoring 50 off 21 balls, while captain Riyan Parag chipped in with a quickfire 26. Despite a late fightback from Hyderabad’s Praful Hinge, who claimed 3/54 to restrict a final-overs surge, Rajasthan posted a formidable 243/8 on the scoreboard. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overtakes Chris Gayle for Most Sixes in a Single IPL Season During SRH vs RR Eliminator.

Jorfa Archa and Co Derail Sunrisers Hyderabad's Chase

Chasing a daunting target of 244, Sunrisers Hyderabad adopted an aggressive approach from the opening over but struggled to sustain meaningful partnerships. Jofra Archer provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing dangerous opener Abhishek Sharma for a duck. Travis Head counter-attacked briefly with a rapid 17, and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan injected brief momentum with an 11-ball 33, but Archer claimed both their wickets to dismantle the top order.

A clinical middle-overs spell by veteran left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the back of the Hyderabad resistance. Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for 18 via an lbw decision before removing the in-form Nitish Kumar Reddy for 38 just as a partnership began to build. Despite a late cameo from Salil Arora, who hit 35 off 21 balls, the required run rate proved completely insurmountable for the lower order. Archer finished with figures of 3/58, while Jadeja ended with 2/21 to ensure a comfortable finish for the Royals.

Road To IPL 2026 Final

The result leaves Rajasthan Royals just one win away from reaching the ultimate showcase of the 19th edition of the tournament. The team will travel immediately to prepare for Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, 29 May, at the same venue in Mullanpur against Gujarat Titans.

The winner of that fixture will advance to face the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand final on Sunday, 31 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).