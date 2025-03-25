After having suffered defeats to start with, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet in a bid to get off the mark in IPL 2025. The defending champions disappointed big time in the opening match of IPL 2025 where they were defeated comprehensively by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After a quickfire start provided by Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders batting fizzled out big time in the middle overs. From being 107/2 at the end of 10 overs, KKR could only post 174/8, a total which clearly was not enough as RCB went on to complete the run chase in 16.2 overs with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt hitting majestic fifties. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Move to Fourth Position, Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Top Spot.

In the very next game of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals were at the receiving end of a brutal onslaught by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Pat Cummins-led side started off from where they left last season and smashed a massive 286/6 with Ishan Kishan hitting a century. The Rajasthan Royals clearly missed the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Ashwin, all of whom were let go during the IPL 2025 retentions as their bowling was punished by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson (66), Dhruv Jurel (70) and cameos from Shubham Dubey (34) and Shimron Hetmyer (42) helped Rajasthan Royals put up a fight of some sort and the team will take inspiration from that performance in this clash. Fans can expect a fascinating encounter with both teams aiming to recover from their losses.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have played a total of 30 matches in the IPL so far. Out of these, both RR and KKR have had 14 wins each while two matches have been abandoned. IPL 2025: KKR New Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Backs Kolkata Knight Riders After Heavy Loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘No Need To Panic’.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Sanju Samson Ajinkya Rahane Dhruv Jurel Varun Chakaravarthy Sunil Narine

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Battles

The RR vs KKR clash offers fans to witness some epic player battles. Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel's clash against Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine is something that fans will look forward to watching. Also, how Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock and also Rinku Singh fare against the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer might have an impact on the outcome of the match. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player to Score 4000 Runs for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. The RR vs KKR clash in IPL 2025 is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch RR vs KKR live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch RR vs KKR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to have Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy and Luvnith Sisodia as the impact players while for Rajasthan Royals, the impact players are likely to be Sanju Samson, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya and Kwena Maphaka. KKR might use Vaibhav Arora as the impact player and sub out Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice versa depending on whether they bowl or bat first. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will use Sanju Samson as the impact player in case of batting second or might replace him with someone depending on the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).