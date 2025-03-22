IPL 2025 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top spot on the IPL 2025 points table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the season opener on March 22. The franchise, yet to win the IPL even once, made a massive statement with a solid performance against the defending champions and have also done their Net Run Rate (NRR) a world of good. Ten teams will fight for supremacy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as season 18 of the lucrative T20 league begins. Meanwhile, you can follow the updated IPL 2025 points table with the net run rate (NRR) below. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

After the first round, the top four teams on the IPL 2025 points table will advance to playoffs. The teams finishing on top two spots will play Qualifier 1 with the winner heading to the final while third and fourth-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then lock horns in Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?.

IPL 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Won Lost No Result NRR Points 1 RCB 1 1 0 0 2.137 2 2 KKR 1 0 1 0 -2.137 3 CSK 4 MI 5 LSG 6 SRH 7 DC 8 PBKS 9 GT 10 RR

(Updated After KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match)

Last season, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs. KKR eventually won the title after defeating SRH in the final. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the most IPL titles- five. Kolkata Knight Riders have won IPL three times while Rajasthan Royals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have each won one title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are yet to win any IPL title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).