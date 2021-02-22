S Sreesanth continues to impress since his return to cricketing action following a seven-year absence. The 38-year-old once again showed his quality in the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Uttar Pradesh as his first fifer since the comeback, guided Kerala to their second consecutive win in Elite Group C of the competition at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Monday. ‘Sreesanth Is Still Unplayable’: Kerala Batsman Sachin Baby Eager to See World Cup Winner Back in Action.

The Kerala-born pacer who made his comeback last month at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, took his second List A five-wicket haul (5/65) as Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 283 runs in 49.4 overs. The 38-year-old took four wickets in his final spell, helping Kerala to restrict the opposition to a decent score after Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg and Akashdeep Nath scored half-centuries to lay the foundation for a 300 plus score. Sreesanth Plays Professional Cricket After 2,804 Days, Announces His Return to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Fans were impressed with the display of S Sreesanth and praised the 38-year-old for his brilliant performances on the night and since his return. The pacer took four wickets in five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 games and has also taken seven scalps in the opening two games of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Back on Track

A fifer after 15 years Sree getting back to the track WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL pic.twitter.com/GpvBmsf7WX — ASHUTOSH (@DhoniMeriJaan2) February 22, 2021

Leader

Five-wicket haul 38-year-old Sreesanth against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has picked 7 wickets from two matches in this tournament - The leader of the bowling unit leading from the front. #VijayHazareTrophy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 22, 2021

Deserves IPL

God is always with you, you will get the chance @sreesanth36 SREESANTH DESERVES IPL — Shesh Narayan Ojha (@sheshnojha) February 20, 2021

Never Give Up

Now his Performance Speaks😎🔥@sreesanth36 Never Give Up 😎🔥 WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL#Sreesanth @SreesanthFans pic.twitter.com/K6FXmc6A2O — BEN K MATHEW (@BENKMATHEW) February 22, 2021

Brilliant

Sreesanth wrapped up Uttar Pradesh with figures of 5/65 in Kerala's second match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. @sreesanth36 🔥🔥💪 #KERvUP https://t.co/P2AsxSVvcO — Raam Das (@PRamdas_TNIE) February 22, 2021

A Second Chance

Everyone deserves a second chance WE WANT SREESANTH IN IPL — Nishanth (@Nkz20195246) February 22, 2021

Robin Uthappa, who scored a century in the opening game, was once again brilliant as he got Kerala off to a fantastic start with a quick-fire knock of 81 runs off 55 deliveries. A brilliant half-century from Sachin Baby and contributions from Sanju Samson, Vathsal Govind and Jalaj Saxena helped Kerala to a three-wicket win.

The Sachin Baby-led side are now second in Elite Group C as they trail Railways on net-run-rate after winning their opening two games, Kerala will look to continue this brilliant form and hope to go all the way this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).