World Cup winner S Sreesanth is tipped to make a return to domestic cricket once his ban ends in September of this year. Newly appointed Kerala Ranji Coach Tinu Yohannan said that the world cup winner, who hasn’t played in seven years, will be considered for the Kerala cricket team in this year’s Ranji season but first needs to prove his match fitness. S Sreesanth in Kerala Ranji Team? Coach Tinu Yohannan Ready to Welcome Pacer if he Proves Fitness.

Kerala Batsman, Sachin Baby, who has been training with the 37-year-old, said that the pacer has been working hard for his return and is still looking sharp as ever even after a lengthy layoff. Last year a video of Sreesanth went viral in which the bowler could be seen troubling Baby while bowling to him in the nets. Sreesanth Clean Bowls Sachin Baby in the Nets, Twitterati Appreciate Indian Bowler’s Action and Fitness (Watch Video).

‘I am really very happy because he is a brother to me. For the last 7 years, I was waiting for him to come back to the Kerala side and perform. We all wanted him to play at the higher category,’ Baby told Arun Venugopal in Instagram show ‘Homerun with AV’. Sreesanth Could Be Included in Kerala’s Ranji Team, Netizens Excited to See World Cup Winner.

‘We used to train together for the last couple of years, he was helping me a lot. Still, we are working together, practising together, travelling together, bonding really well. He is really bowling well in the nets. The video has gone viral as well. Whenever he bowls to me, I tend to get out because of his pace and swing. He is still unplayable.’ He added.

‘We have to work on his match fitness. We are working hard on his bowling. He has been bowling really well in the nets, he is getting wickets in the nets. We are waiting for the rainy season to get over and get on the ground.’ Baby said further.

Sreesanth was first handed a lifetime ban for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal, which has been since removed to seven years and will end in September 2020. The pacer’s experience will be crucial for the Kerala side.

The 37-year-old was one of the country’s most deadly bowlers during his prime and played a crucial role in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins. Sreesanth has taken 87 wickets in 25 Test matches while also picking up 75 scalps in 53 ODIs. The Kerala-born cricketer last played a first-class game in Irani Cup of 2013.

