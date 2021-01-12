Sreesanth’s back and how! He might have been away from professional cricket for about seven years but has surely proven that he hasn’t lost touch with the game. So his team Kerala played against Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday and Sreesanth scalped a wicket here. He came back to cricket after 2,804 days. After getting the wicket he thanked the pitch. The video of Sreesath’s wicket is making several rounds on social media. It was Puducherry’s Fabid Ahmed who made way to the pavilion after Sreesanth bowled this beautiful delivery which rattled the stumps. Sreesanth Set to Make Comeback in Professional Cricket After Seven Years, Pacer to Represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Sreesanth took about seven balls before he took the wicket. Ahmed was awestruck and made way to the pavilion on seven. Needless to say, Sreesanth celebrated the wicket and this surely marked his return to the sport. Puducherry made 138 runs for the loss of six wickets. Now let's have a look at the video of the same.

Jalraj Saxena was the one who scalped three wickets, Sreesanth and KM Asif scalped one wicket. In reply, Kerala, the top order made vital contributions. Robin Uthappa, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Sanju Samson scored 21, 30 and 32 runs respectively. They scored 139 runs in 18.2 overs and lost four wickets. Team Kerala won the game by six wickets.

