India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India and England will face off on 5 March 2026, in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. You can find India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The victor of this highly anticipated encounter will advance to face New Zealand in Sunday's grand finale. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

This match marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where the two cricketing heavyweights have met at the semi-final stage. England triumphed in 2022, whilst India secured a commanding victory in 2024. Both teams arrive with significant momentum; England remained unbeaten in their Super 8 group, and India secured their spot following a brilliant 97-run knock from Sanju Samson against the West Indies.

The contest is expected to be a high-scoring affair on a batting-friendly Mumbai pitch. India's formidable top order, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, will be tested by England's versatile attack, featuring Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid. Conversely, Jasprit Bumrah's crucial death bowling will be vital against a powerful English batting line-up captained by Harry Brook. New Zealand Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Squads

India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

England National Cricket Team: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

