Sanjay Manjrekar is in the news again! Yes for the same reason- Ravindra Jadeja. So the former Indian cricketer had left out Ravindra Jadeja from his playing XI and instead picked Kuldeep Yadav in his playing XI and in his tweet even mentioned that the Indian cricket team captain will pick Jadeja. Even during his stint in the commentary box, he ignored Jadeja completely. This surely did not go down well with the fans as they once again took to social media and trolled him mercilessly. He did respond to a few of them but rest remained unanswered. India's Sloppy Fielding, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith's Partnership Dominate Social Media Discourse During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020.

Some of them said that they cannot listen to his commentary cause he sounds irritating while the others posted hilarious memes which spoke about Jadeja vs Manjrekar. This is not the first time when Manjrekar had an argument with the fans of Ravindra Jadeja. Prior to this, the former Indian cricketer had termed the CSK all-rounder as a bits and pieces cricketer. Now, let's have a look at Manjrekar's playing XI and the tweets on social media.

Here you go Vaibhav.. Based on the principle of playing specialists - 1- Shikhar 2- Mayank 3- Virat 4- Shreyas 5- Rahul 6- Manish 7- Shami 8- Kuldeep( Virat will pick Jadeja ) 9- Chahal 10- Bumrah 11- Shardul/ Saini https://t.co/vFgwF6XliF — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

Tweets:

Jadeja Fan's to Sanjay Manjrekar - pic.twitter.com/TAP8pgD0in — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 BANSI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ImBansi07) November 27, 2020

Another one

Dear Sanjay Manjrekar please go do whatever you call you do somewhere else that doesn't telecast indian cricket match #AUSvIND #SanjayManjrekar #INDvAUS #SonySports pic.twitter.com/PtfDy4UGrD — mahender g (@mahenderrg) November 27, 2020

Has a say in everything

Sanjay Manjrekar has a say in every thing irritating af — yashswini rao (@ItsYashswiniR) November 27, 2020

Jadeja vs Manjrekar

Because I have a principle about selection that has come about from years of study and personal experience. Pick specialists. Jadeja walks into my Test team as bowler. https://t.co/l2zbP9mgww — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 26, 2020

Talking about the match, the Australian team set a target of 375 runs on the board. India has so far lost four wickets with Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul making way to the pavilion without scoring big.

