Team India is currently playing against Australia in the first ODI 2020 which underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat first and since then the Indian bowlers have been toiling hard for wickets. David Warner made way to the pavilion on 69 and post this it was Aaron Finch who stuck to the field and made sure to score a century. Steve Smith who also made sure to shift gears from the first ball and speeded up the innings as he scored a half-century in 36 balls. Also, a few goof-ups in the field added on to extra runs. This surely did not go down well with the Indian fans and they trolled the fielders. Adam Gilchrist Goofs up During IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Commentary, Condoles Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj; Later Apologises on Social Media (Watch Video).

The netizens took to social media and shared tweets lauding Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. They also trolled the Indian fielders who had quite a sloppy day on the field. In fact, Steve Smith was dropped once by Shikhar Dhawan near the boundary and after getting lifeline, he went on to score a half-century. Social erupted as this happened and they trolled the fielders mercilessly. Check out the tweets below.

Obviously.. u can't afford chances to a guy like Steve Smith.. poor judgement that was.. — Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) November 27, 2020

What a player

Give him one chance and he wrecks havoc. What a player, Steve Smith! — Prashant Seetharaman (@thebrahminator) November 27, 2020

Steve Smith

Aare koi dil ko dilasa dene ke liye yehi bol do " Steve smith ke bat me spring laga hai " . 😭😭 #INDvsAUS — Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) November 27, 2020

Aaron Finch

Aaron finch , maxwell while playing Ipl vs playing for AUSTRALIA #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5BOXOCI758 — KSR (@ksrtweets) November 27, 2020

Last one

As of now, we have Steve Smith batting alongside Glen Maxwell. Maxwell is also nearing a half-century. The two have taken the scoreboard above 300 runs.

