Sanju Samson Says 'Feel Very Emotional Whenever I Talk About MS Dhoni'

New Delhi, May 4: India batsman Sanju Samson has narrated an incident involving former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and referred to him as India's greatest captain ever. He also stated that Dhoni is one-of-a-kind cricketer and whosoever tries to copy him on the field, usually comes back empty-handed.

"A guy coming from Jharkhand and becoming India's greatest captain ever. I feel very emotional whenever I talk about Dhoni," Samson told Rupha Ramani in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle. Rohit Sharma Learnt Captaincy From MS Dhoni, Says CSK Batsman Ambati Rayudu.

"You tend to observe his game and then try to copy him but you fail. You just cannot copy him or get into his shoes," he added.

Samson then went onto talk about a dream featuring Dhoni. He revealed that hasn't told him about this story yet but is planning to do so soon.

"I actually saw him in my dream where Mahi bhai was the captain of the team and he was changing the field around. I was standing in the slips and he said 'Sanju wahan ja'," Samson said.

"Then after a few days later he stepped down as captain and I thought how will my dream come true now.

"Then there was a game between India 'A' and England where they asked him to captain. And when I was standing in the slips and he said 'Sanju udhar ja'.

"I think I should tell him that this happened and it just might bring a smile to his face," he added.