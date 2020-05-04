Rohit Sharma Learnt Captaincy From MS Dhoni, Says CSK Batsman Ambati Rayudu

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Many comparisons are being drawn between the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Just like the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper, the latter is also known to keep his calm in the crunch situations of the game and his tally of four IPL titles as captain speaks volumes of his leadership prowess. Recently, Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu revealed that Rohit has learnt from Dhoni only. Rayudu, who has represented both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL, has played under both Dhoni and Rohit. Rohit Sharma Has an Edge Over Virat Kohli in Terms of Impact in White-Ball Format: Gautam Gambhir.

On being asked about the difference in captaincy styles between the two Indian stalwarts, the 34-year-old said that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit have played under Dhoni and the latter has learnt a lot from the wicket-keeper batsman.“Dhoni has been captain for all of us including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and so whatever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni. He has learnt a lot from him, there won’t be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction,” said Rayudu while speaking to sportswriter and presenter Rupha Ramani on CSK’s Instagram Live session.

Further in the conversation, the CSK batsman said that Rohit might have shown a lot of promise as a captain. However, he’s still far away from achieving the success of the former Indian captain. Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there,” Rayudu added.

Rohit and Dhoni were all set to lead their respective sides in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.