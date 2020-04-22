Shane Warne Trolls Nasser Hussain Over This Throwback Video, Says, ‘I’m Sure You Enjoyed This’

Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was a nemesis of many batsmen during his playing days and former England skipper Nasser Hussain was surely one of them. The star bowler has dismissed Hussain 13 times across formats and recently, the former trolled the right-handed batsman by sharing a video of all those dismissals on Twitter. “Rob, you legend !!!!! I’m sure @nassercricket enjoyed this and @robkey612 too,” wrote Warne while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. When Shane Warne Chose Cigarettes Over Underwear and Socks, Michael Clarke Recalls Bizarre Incident.

Hussain was the cornerstone of England’s batting line-ups back in his playing days and has played many match-defining knocks for his country. However, he was never at the peak of his prowess while facing the star leggie and the video shared by Warne is the proof of it. After bidding adieu to the game, however, the two stars were often seen together in the commentary box while analysing the match. However, Warne’s memory of his dominance against Hussain was refreshed when he came across the video and hence, he didn’t take long in pulling the leg of his former opponent.

Nasser Hussain bid adieu to all forms in cricket in 2004 but not before scoring 5764 runs from 96 Tests and 2332 runs from 88 ODI matches. On the other hand, Shane Warne ended his international career with 1001 wickets which are still the most by any player.