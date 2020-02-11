Shreyas Iyer Shares Positive Message After India’s Whitewash Defeat Against New Zealand in ODI Series

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After a 5-0 triumph in the T20Is, India had a forgettable outing in the ODI series as they faced a 0-3 loss. However, Shreyas Iyer is still being positive despite the outcome as he believes that the team has learned a lot during this time. After India’s five-wicket loss in the third ODI at the Bay Oval, the 25-year old batsman took to his official Twitter page and said that the team will continue to work hard and also expressed gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers. Off late, Iyer has been one of the most consistent Indian batsmen and is certainly eyeing to guide his side to greater heights. New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI - As it Happened.

“Lots to learn and lots to take away from this series. We keep working hard. Thank you for the continued support” read the post shared by the Mumbai-born batsman. Amidst India’s dismal campaign, Iyer performed brilliantly in the series and has rescued his side after a top-order collapse in all the matches. He crossed the fifty in all three matches which included a century in the second ODI. Moreover, Iyer aggregated those runs at a rapid pace and it seems like he has ended India’s quest for the number-four batsman.

View Post:

Lots to learn and lots to take away from this series. We keep working hard. Thank you for the continued support 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XY5YPONK7O — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 11, 2020

Speaking about India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand, the two sides will now lock horns in the two-match Test series. Virat Kohli and Co haven’t lost a single match in the World Championship and thus, the home side will have to put on an extra-ordinary effort to cause a turnaround. However, the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry are expected to make a comeback in the series and dealing with them will take some beating. The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21.