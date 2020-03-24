Sourav Ganguly Shares Images of Empty Streets in Kolkata; ‘Never Thought Would See My City Like This’, Says BCCI President in Emotional Tweet (See Post)

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: ANI)

Former India captain and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly was left surprised after seeing empty scenes in otherwise busy streets in his native city of Kolkata. Ganguly took to Twitter to share a few images from the city and are also urged people to “stay safe.” Kolkata and to a greater extent West Bengal, declared a complete shutdown of the state from March 24, 2020 (Tuesday) 5 PM to midnight March 31 owing to the increasing effect of coronavirus in the state. Ganguly, who completed five months as the BCCI chief since being unanimously elected as the president on this day in October last year, also urged people to stay in their homes. World Cup Tales: Sourav Ganguly's Semi-Final Century, Yuvraj Singh's Fighting Ton (Watch Videos).

“Never thought would see my city like this,” said Ganguly, under whom India made their pink-ball debut with the day-night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, said in his tweet. The 424-time capped former Indian cricketer also hopes that things “will change soon for the better.” West Bengal on Tuesday became one of 30 states and Union Territories to go under lockdown in order to curb down the spread of COVID-19 virus, which had already claimed one life in the state and nine in India.

Sourav Ganguly Shares Photos of Empty Kolkata Streets

Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

Confirmed cases of people diagnosed with coronavirus in West Bengal in eight with CM Mamata Banerjee also reportedly announcing that millions have not been tested yet due to the availability of only 40 test kits for COVID-19 in the state.

In his tweet, Ganguly shared four images the first of which was the newly opened “MAA flyover” which connects the EM Bypass with Park Circus to Vidyasagar Setu to Howrah station. The second image was of the iconic Howrah Bridge, while the other two was of Maidan roads beside the Eden Gardens Stadium.