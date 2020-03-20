On This Day: Sourav Ganguly Slammed a Century During Cricket World Cup 2003 Semi-Finals, Yuvraj Singh Scored a Fighting Ton Against West Indies at CWC 2011 (Watch Videos)

Sourav Ganguly and Yuvra SIngh (Photo Credits: Getty)

The world might have come to a standstill due to the menace of coronavirus but as we fight together to curb the menace of the deadly virus, here are a couple of sweet memories that have been etched in the books of history for a while now. On this day back in 2003, the current BCCI President and the former captain of Indian cricket team were in South Africa and had notched up 111 runs against Kenya in the semi-finals on the World Cup. Eight years apart, we had Yuvraj Singh who was fighting the deadly disease of cancer and even brought up a century against West Indies during the CWC 2011. On This Day: Yuvraj Singh Overcame Illness to Smash Match-Winning Century Against West Indies in 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly’s Century Against Kenya, CWC 2003

Talking about this match which was played at the Kingsmead in Durban, the Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bat first. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag made a total of 74 runs for the first wicket. After the Sultan of Multan departing on 33, Sourav Ganguly came to the rescue and started handling the reins of the team. Tendulkar departed on 83, but the Prince of Kolkata scored 111 runs on the board. India made a hefty total of 270 runs. Whereas Kenya got all out on 179 runs.

Yuvraj Singh’s Century Against West Indies in CWC 2011

We still remember how Yuvraj Singh has battled the disease of cancer during the CWC 2011. Yuvraj Singh on March 20, 2011, was playing in Chennai against West Indies in the group stage. He scored 113 runs on the board when India opted to bat first winning the toss. The Men in Blue made a total of 268 runs and bundled out the Windies on 188. India won the match by 80 runs and advanced further on to the Group stage.