South Africa national cricket team will play its final group stage match against England national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match will be played at the National Cricket stadium in Karachi. won the toss and decided to first. Team batting second has won 39 out of 80 matches played at the venue. Both Australia and South Africa won their respective opening matches in the competition and have qualified for the semifinal. Irfan Pathan Congratulates Afghanistan National Cricket Team By Dancing to 'Afghan Jalebi' Song In Pathani Attire Following Their Victory Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

Jos Buttler has won the toss and we're batting first in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/rmaIoJ6ris — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2025

After a washed-out game between Australia and Afghanistan, South Africa confirmed its place in the semi final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. England on the other hand is already knocked out of the competition following two losses in opening two games. Jos Buttler stepped down from the captaincy but is expected to lead the side in its final group stage match. here are multiple changes in playing XI with Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs returning for Proteas, while Saqib Mahmood replaces Mark Wood.

South Africa vs England playing XI:

South Africa Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England Cricket Team: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

