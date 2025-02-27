Irfan Pathan Congratulates Afghanistan National Cricket Team By Dancing to 'Afghan Jalebi' Song In Pathani Attire Following Their Victory Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video)

Afghanistan secured a solid victory against England in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They put up a strong total of 325 on the board in the first innings courtesy a sensational century from Ibrahim Zadran. Chasing it, England tried their best through Joe Root's century but it was not enough in the end. Azmatullah Omarzai scalped five-wicket haul. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is big supporter of Afghanistan cricket, shared a video on Instagram where he danced to famous 'Afghan Jalebi' song dressed in traditional Pathani attire and penned the caption 'Another ICC win against England from Afghanistan. Well done'. Spectator Invades Pitch, Joins Afghanistan Players' Celebration After Win Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan Congratulates Afghanistan National Cricket Team

