South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In match 2 of the ongoing Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, the South Africa national cricket team will take on the New Zealand national cricket team on Wednesday, July 16. This will first T20I series for New Zealand, who last played Pakistan at home in March, which the hosts won 4-1. Interestingly, South Africa played their first T20I of 2025 against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20I Tri-Nation Series on Monday, July 14. Richard Ngarava Surpasses Sikandar Raza To Become Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for Zimbabwe

South Africa won the first T20I of the Tri-Nation series by five wickets, defeating Zimbabwe quite convincingly. George Linde's three-wicket haul saw Zimbabwe bundle out for 141, with captain Sikandar Raza scoring an unbeaten 54. In reply, Rubin Hermann and Dewald Brevis led the Proteas charge and scored 45, 41, respectively, to see their side past the finish line. Richard Ngarava shone with the ball, claiming a three-fer. It will be interesting to see how South Africa tackles a full-strength New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner.

South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd T20I of Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match Details

Match South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Date Wednesday, July 16 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd T20I of Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team will take on the New Zealand national cricket team 2nd T20I of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025, which will take place on Wednesday, July 16, at the Harare Sports Club. The SA vs NZ T20I will commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd T20I of Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the SA vs NZ 2nd T20I 2025 on any TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd of Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, but they need to purchase a match pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).