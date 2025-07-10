Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 (ANI): All-rounder Sikandar Raza will be donning the captaincy armband as a 16-member squad for the upcoming home tri-nation series featuring South Africa and New Zealand was announced on Thursday, featuring a blend of familiar faces as well as uncapped players, as they gear up for a crucial stretch of white-ball cricket.

The tri-nation series will kickstart from July 14 to July 26 at Harare Sports Club.

Also Read | Exclusive Interview With Heinrich Klaasen for 1xBet: "I'm Leaving the National Team, Not Cricket".

Raza will once again take on the leadership mantle as Zimbabwe aims to deliver strong performances against two of the world's top white-ball sides.

Several key players make their return from injury, including left-arm quick Richard Ngarava, who has recovered from a lower-back issue, and young all-rounder Brian Bennett, who has been cleared following a concussion that limited his participation in the recent Test series against South Africa.

Also Read | Indian Men's Football Team Drops Six Places to 133rd in FIFA Rankings 2025, Worst in Nine Years.

The squad retains a strong core from Zimbabwe's last T20I outing against Ireland in February, with Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa keeping their spots after solid performances.

Zimbabwe have also handed opportunities to three uncapped players in the T20I format. Wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa have been brought in as they look to broaden their squad depth. Squad:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga

Zimbabwe's fixtures:

14 July: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

18 July: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

20 July: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

24 July: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

26 July: Final

All the games will be played at Harare Sports Club. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)