Spectator Throws Paper With his Phone Number Towards Cheerleader During IPL 2026 Match, Police Intervenes (Watch Video)

An unpleasant incident involving spectator conduct marred an otherwise thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday night, 23 May. Law enforcement authorities were forced to step in at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow following allegations of misbehaviour directed at the match cheerleaders. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How PBKS's Win Over LSG Impacts RR and KKR's Chances.

The controversy came to light after a clip began circulating on social media platforms. The footage reportedly shows a male spectator attempting to throw a piece of paper containing his phone number toward a cheerleader performing on an elevated podium near the boundary ropes.

Watch Viral Video

SPECTATOR THROW PAPER BALL ON CHEERLEADER WITH HIS PHONE NUMBER 🚨 - In today's LSG vs PBKS match in lucknow a spectator throw his number on a cheerleader. WAIT FOR POLICE OFFICER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m8Tcfibjn6 — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 23, 2026

Police Response and On-Site Intervention

As the situation threatened to disrupt the environment, stadium security alerted the local police detachment stationed inside the stands. Visuals from the venue showed a quick response from security forces to prevent further escalation. Did SRH Owner Kavya Maran Accuse Krunal Pandya Of Chucking During IPL 2026 Clash Against RCB?

Female police personnel were prominently seen leading the intervention, approaching the specific block of stands where the incident occurred. Law enforcement officers questioned a group of fans suspected of instigating the harassment and took immediate action to de-escalate the tension.

While officials have not confirmed whether any formal arrests or stadium evictions took place immediately following the confrontation, the swift presence of uniform personnel ensured the performance crew could resume their duties safely.

On the field, Punjab Kings managed to block out the crowd distractions to script a commanding seven-wicket victory. The run chase was anchored by a magnificent, maiden IPL century from middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. His unbeaten hundred successfully guided Punjab across the finishing line, temporarily elevating the franchise into the top-four mix on the IPL 2026 standings while handing Lucknow another difficult defeat on their home turf.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).