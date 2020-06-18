Sreesanth Could Be Included in Kerala’s Ranji Team, Netizens Excited to See World Cup Winner Back in Action (See Reactions)

Indian pacer S Sreesanth could make a return to cricket as Kerala are looking to include the speedster in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The World Cup winner, who hasn’t played for the last seven years, first needs to prove his fitness said the newly appointed Kerala Ranji coach Tinu Yohannan. The 37-year-old’s ban ends in September of this year and fans are surely excited to see the pacer once again on the field. S Sreesanth in Kerala Ranji Team? Coach Tinu Yohannan Ready to Welcome Pacer if he Proves Fitness.

The former Indian international was first handed a life-time ban for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, but the punishment was later trimmed to just seven-years which will end in September 2020.

Fans are happy that the pacer will once again play cricket and are eager to see how the 37-year-old fares after such a long break.

‘I am really indebted to the KCA for giving me a chance. I will prove my fitness and storm back to the game. It is time for all controversies to take rest,’ Sreesanth was quoted saying by the Hindustan Times. KCA secretary Sreeith Nair also stated that his comeback will be an asset to the team.

The Kerela-born speedster who last played a first-class game in Irani Cup of 2013, will surely be excited to prove himself when he returns back on to the field. The 37-year-old has taken 87 wickets in 27 Tests along with 75 scalps in 53 ODI matches. Sreesanth also played a crucial role in the team during their World Cup trumps in 2007 and 2011.

