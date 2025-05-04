After two back-to-back losses, Delhi Capitals will now be hosted by last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 55th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match is also the 11th game this season for both sides. Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL2025 match, SRH have just six points from the campaign while DC have the exact double, 12 points. With a massive negative NRR of -1.192 and just six points from ten games, the qualification hopes for hosts SRH are next to nil. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 Runs in IPL 2025; Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna Power GT to One-Sided Victory in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Capitals, the side which started as invincibles in their IPL 2025 campaign are struggling to keep with the consistency this season. Ahead of the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match, the Capitals do have six wins and four losses from ten games. But, three of those losses came in the last four matches. If they are aiming to expect a safer qualification road, they must only aim for a victory in this one.

Hyderabad Weather Live

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, May 5. The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be good for playing cricket. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 31 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but can dip to 29 degrees Celsius by 11 PM.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Usually a batting-friendly surface, but the pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been very tricky this season. At times it has assisted the batters, while on some occasions bowlers have benefited. If red soil is put to use to prepare the wicket for the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match, batters can expect some help. If black soil is put to use, batters will face difficulty. Also, dew is expected to play a big role in the evening match, so team winning the toss choose batting first.

