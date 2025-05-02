Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a one-sided 38-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. With this victory, the Shubman Gill-led GT has strengthened its position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Gujarat-based franchise is placed second with 14 points. Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins-led SRH are almost of the IPL 2025 season. With six points, they are placed in ninth place. Batting first, Gujarat smashed 224-6 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill played a fantastic knock of 76 runs, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scored 64 runs. Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 48 runs. For SRH, speedster Jaydev Unadkat took a three-wicket haul. While chasing, Abhishek Sharma's fighting 74 runs went in vain as Sunrisers were restricted to 186-6 in 20 overs. None of the Hyderabad batters supported Abhishek in the high-scoring run chase as the visitors suffered a thrashing defeat. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets each for Gujarat. Shubman Gill Involved in Heated Argument With On-Field Umpires Over DRS Against Abhishek Sharma During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

