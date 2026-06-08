Suryakumar Yadav Unfollows Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Deletes Posts Related to Franchise

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has sparked intense speculation regarding his future with Mumbai Indians (MI) after completely removing all club-related content from his official Instagram account. The veteran cricketer has also unfollowed the franchise’s digital handles, signaling a potential rift and fueling rumours of an imminent departure from the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. Fact Check: Viral AI Photo of Hardik Pandya Meeting RCB Coach Andy Flower and Mentor Dinesh Karthik Fuels False Trade Rumors.

Suryakumar Yadav Removes All MI Related Content

Suryakumar Yadav removed Mumbai Indians and Mumbai from his bio. He unfollowed Mumbai Indians. MI unfollowed him. He deleted all MI related pics and videos from his insta id. He changed his pfp too. What's cooking? pic.twitter.com/PL6ErA6tDc — SKY n Supla Shot (@sky_63_mr_t20i) June 7, 2026

The sudden social media purge follows a highly turbulent period for Yadav, who was recently replaced as India’s T20 International (T20I) captain by Shreyas Iyer and subsequently left out of the national squad. With the IPL retention windows and mini-auctions appearing on the horizon, cricket pundits and fans alike are questioning whether the 35-year-old has played his final match for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Social media has become a primary modern indicator of player discontent in franchise cricket. On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Yadav's Instagram profile no longer featured any imagery, promotional posts, or celebratory media relating to Mumbai Indians. He also removed the team from his 'following' list, alongside cutting digital ties with current MI captain Hardik Pandya.

The franchise has not released an official statement regarding the matter. However, sources close to the development suggest that internal frustrations have been brewing since a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, where Mumbai Indians finished an underwhelming ninth in the table. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Post Vulgar Remark For MI After Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 Season End?.

A Challenging Phase on the Field

Yadav's digital fallout coincides with a dramatic dip in form that has threatened his status as one of the world's premier short-format batsmen. During IPL 2026, he managed just 270 runs across 13 matches, averaging a modest 20.77. This marked a stark decline from his Most Valuable Player (MVP) campaign in 2025, where he amassed 717 runs.

This dip in production ultimately cost him his position in the national setup. Despite leading India to a T20 World Cup title and an Asia Cup victory with a stellar captaincy win percentage of over 80 per cent, national selectors opted to move forward with younger talent, replacing him with Shreyas Iyer for upcoming tours of England and Ireland.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).