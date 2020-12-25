Team India’s newly recruited fast bowler wishes fans on the occasion of Christmas 2020. The pacer posted pictures on his verified Twitter account and was seen posing with teammate Washington Sundar. Both Natarajan and Sundar were part of the limited-overs squads and stayed in Australia to help Indian batsmen prepare for the ongoing Test series “Merry Christmas” wrote Natarajan on Twitter as he and Sundar posted in front of the huge Xmas tree. Sachin Tendulkar Dresses Up as Santa Claus While Wishing Fans Merry Christmas 2020 (Watch Video).

Natarajan rose to fame in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Natarajan thanks to his accurate bowling, especially yorkers became an instant hit among fans. The pacer then soon received his maiden call up in the Indian team for limited-overs leg of Australia tour.

Here’s Natarajan’s Post on Twitter

Natarajan made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against Australia in the third game of the series. He impressed one and all with two wickets, but went for runs as well. He played all the three T20Is and scalped six wickets with 3/30 as his best figures.

