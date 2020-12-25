On the occasion of Christmas 2020, Sachin Tendulkar dressed up as Santa Claus and wished all his fans. Christmas is one of the most significant festivals of Christians and is celebrated to rejoice the birth of Jesus Christ. The special day is celebrated on December 25 every year, and people worldwide enjoy the occasion. Marking Christmas 2020, the Master Blaster shared an adorable video on Instagram in which he wished fans' Merry Christmas' in Santa Claus' attire. The 2011-World Cup winner also gave an important message as he urged everyone to make this occasion special for people around them. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Christmas 2020 With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children.

"Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness & giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one. #christmas," wrote Tendulkar while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The post got garnered with likes and comments as fans were overwhelmed seeing the cricket icon turning Santa Claus. While several appreciated his looks, many wished him 'Merry Christmas.' Sachin Tendulkar Recommends Indian Team to Practice With Pink Ball for Day-Night Tests Only As and When Required.

While Tendulkar is celebrating Christmas with his closed ones, he's also following on-going India vs Australia Test series. The visitors are under the pump as they were suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. Moreover, expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami will not participate in remaining fixtures, increasing India's woes even further.

The second and Boxing-Day Test match gets underway on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ajinkya Rahane will lead India, and he has an uphill task ahead of him.

