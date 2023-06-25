New Delhi, June 25: On this Day in 1983, exactly 40 years ago, Kapil Dev led India scripted history by lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy after beating the star-studded West Indies side in the final, leaving an ever-lasting impact on the game in the country. The 1983 World Cup victory propelled Indian cricket to the forefront and gave significant recognition on the global stage. On the historic day of the final, India was put into bat and were restricted to 183 in 54.4 overs. Opener Kris Srikkanth top scored with 38, while Mohinder Amarnath scored 26. Andy Roberts was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, registering figures of 3 for 32. In reply, the West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and they were bowled out for 140 in 52 overs, as India sealed a historic triumph and lifted the World Cup Trophy at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Adani Group Launches 'Jeetenge Hum' Campaign With 1983 World Cup Winners To Display Support For Team India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

On the momentous occasion of the 40th anniversary of the historic triumph, the Indian cricket fraternity is celebrating the day. "OnThisDay in 1983 A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a tweet. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar feels that the 1983 victory was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket.

"40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team," tweeted Temdulalkar. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah called the 1983 victory a cricketing revolution in India. "OnThisDay in 1983, India lifted the Cricket World Cup for the first time, etching the name in golden letters! A monumental triumph that ignited a cricketing revolution and forever changed the course of Indian cricket. #1983WorldCup"," said Shah in a tweet. On This Day: India Played Its First-Ever Test Match in 1932 Against England at Lord’s.

"25th June, 1983 - 40 years since that landmark day when Kapil Paaji and his boys won India the World Cup and it inspired an entire generation of youth to take up Cricket and was an instrumental moment in making Cricket what it is in India. #WorldCup," former India batter VVS Laxman tweeted. Former India star all-rounder and 2011 world cup winner Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to celebrate 1983 triumph. "They did it first! A team of legends who defied expectations with their courage and conviction. Congratulations on #40Years to that great day and thank you for an unforgettable journey that paved the way for countless dreams," Yuvraj said in his tweet. "40 years today!! Remembering the heroes and their team effort that led India to lift the World Cup in 1983," former India pacer Zaheer Khan said.

