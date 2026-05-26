Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 26

The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 gets underway today as the playoffs commence with a high-stakes clash between the tournament's top two sides. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The fixture is scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard.

Both teams enjoyed highly successful league campaigns, finishing level on 18 points with nine victories from their 14 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the top spot on the table due to a superior net run rate of +0.783, just ahead of Gujarat Titans who finished second with a net run rate of +0.695.

Stakes and Playoff Format

The encounter provides a significant advantage to the winning side, which will earn a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final scheduled for May 31 in Ahmedabad. The losing team will not be eliminated from the tournament but will instead receive a second chance to reach the final by playing in Qualifier 2 on May 29. IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

In the other playoff fixture, Sunrisers Hyderabad will compete against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator tomorrow, May 27, at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali. The winner of the Eliminator will advance to meet the loser of today's match in Qualifier 2, while the losing side will be knocked out of the competition.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head and Season Form

The two teams have shared the honours equally so far in the 2026 edition, winning one match apiece during their regular-season meetings. Their overall historical head-to-head record is also perfectly balanced, with both franchises claiming four victories each across their previous encounters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the playoffs with strong momentum, having been the first franchise to guarantee a top-four spot following a decisive victory against Punjab Kings. The Bengaluru-based franchise is aiming to become back-to-back champions after winning their maiden title last season. Gujarat Titans are looking to replicate the success of their debut campaign in 2022 when they lifted the trophy.

Key Tactical Battles

While both squads feature explosive batting line-ups, the encounter in Dharamshala is expected to be heavily influenced by the performance of the respective bowling units. The ground's conditions often provide assistance to fast bowlers, putting additional focus on the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

Significantly, the top two positions in the leading wicket-takers' list this season are occupied by players from today's competing teams. Bengaluru pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat speedster Kagiso Rabada have both taken 24 wickets during the league phase and will lead their respective bowling attacks in this crucial opening knockout fixture.

RCB vs GT Match Schedule and Broadcast Information

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Following today's game, the playoff caravan will move to New Chandigarh for the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, before culminating in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).