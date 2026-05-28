Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 28

Cricket fans looking for live action will find the stadiums dark, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule features an official rest day on Thursday, 28 May. Following the conclusion of the high-stakes Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the tournament is taking a strategic 24-hour operational break before the business end of the playoffs resumes. RR Qualify for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, Beat SRH in Eliminator.

This brief pause allows the remaining qualifying franchises crucial recovery and travel time across venues. The action is set to resume tomorrow evening, leading directly into the championship finale this weekend.

Tournament Standby Ahead of Qualifier 2

The cash-rich league swings back into motion on Friday, 29 May, with Qualifier 2. Gujarat Titans, who dropped down after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, will face the newly qualified Rajasthan Royals.

The high-intensity knockout match will be staged at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, with the winner earning the final available ticket to the championship game.

Final Showcase Looming

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently resting comfortably in the final after securing their progression earlier in the week. The ultimate showdown of the 19th edition will take place at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which hosts its fourth final in five seasons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).