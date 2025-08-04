Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Tymal Mills is now the first professional international-level cricketer to launch an OnlyFans account. The England international has agreed on a partnership with OnlyFans, promising to share behind-the-scenes content, analysis, and one-to-one coaching advice. As per a report in City AM, Tymal Mills will also have the OnlyFans logo on his cricket, starting from his next The Hundred game for Southern Brave. ‘I’m Gonna Propose To You’ WCL Owner Tells Anchor Karishma Kotak on Live TV During Interview, Video Goes Viral.

Tymal Mills has cleared the air, shutting down any misconceptions over his account on OnlyFans. Mills has stated on The Athletic, "Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots. This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory, but it’s something I’m really excited about." The 32-year-old also added, "There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for p***, But what I’ll be doing will be far from that."

Tymal Mills told City AM, "People I’ve spoken to so far, you make it very clear what I’m doing on the platform and it’s just going to be cricket and lifestyle content". Excited about the new deal, Mills threw light on the opportunity and exposure, stating, "Being the first cricketer, I have a blank canvas, I guess, to do what I want and to see what works, what people want, and try and get a bit of a blueprint going.” England’s Batting Maestro Joe Root Becomes First To Cross 6000-Runs in ICC WTC History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Talking about the pricing structure of his content on OnlyFans, Tymal Mills revealed that subscription would be free for the fans, but the audience "will have to pay for certain pieces of content". Mills also disclosed that he is not looking to "price people out". Tymal Mills will retain 80% of whatever he earns on the platform, just like the other creators, as a result of the partnership brokered by sports marketing agency Swoop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).