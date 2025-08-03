WCL (World Championship of Legends) owner Harshit Tomar came up with a rather unique and unexpected answer after he was asked how he would celebrate after the tournament's second edition came to an end in Birmingham on August 2. The WCL 2025 final saw South Africa Champions emerge victorious with a win over Pakistan Champions to lift the title. This happened after anchor Karishma Kotak was interviewing the WCL owner. Karishma Kotak asked him, "How are you gonna celebrate today?" and the WCL owner answered, "Once this is over, I'm gonna propose to you!" The anchor then responded, "Oh my God!!!" and the video of this conversation went viral. 'Bro Thinks It's a Deodorant' Fans Troll Pakistan Physio After He Applies Pain-Relief Spray on Shoaib Malik's Jersey Instead of Using It Directly on His Hand During WCL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

WCL Owner Says 'I'm Gonna Propose to You' to Anchor

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions 😭pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

