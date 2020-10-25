Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav celebrates his 33rd birthday on Sunday (October 25), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), Yadav is a vital cog of current Indian pace attack, and his record is impressive too. The right-arm speedster can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to swing the ball at will makes him even more lethal. Although the Nagpur-born cricketer has seen ups and downs in his career, he hasn’t comprised with pace, unlike other fast bowlers. Below, we’ll revisit some of his best bowling performances in international cricket. Umesh Yadav Recalls Facing Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in Duleep Trophy 2008–09.

There was a period when Indian cricket was accused of not producing tearaway speedsters. However, Yadav made his debut in May 2010, and the revolution got underway. The pacer regularly bowled at over 140 kmph and has also clocked the 150 kmph mark on several occasions. To date, Yadav has claimed 144, 106 and 9 wickets from 46 Tests, 75 ODIs and 7 T20Is respectively. As the star pacer turns a year older, let’s visit the times when he took opposition batting line-ups by storm. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav Replicate 38-Year Old Record.

4/31 vs Bangladesh in 2015

The Melbourne track looked ideal for batting as Indian posted 302/6 while batting first in the Quarterfinals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. However, that wasn’t the case when Bangladesh came onto the bat. Yadav produced a sensational spell and dented the opposition batting line-up. He scalped a brilliant four-wicket haul as the Men in Blue won the game by 109 runs.

5/93 vs Australia in 2012

Yadav was one of the few positives from India’s dismal campaign in 2011-12 Australia tour. During the third Test match in Perth, the right-arm speedster bowled his heart out and claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Riding on his efforts, Australia got bundled out for 369 despite a 214-run opening stand. Yadav’s efforts, however, went in vain as Indian lost the game by an innings and 37 runs.

6/88 & 4/85 vs West Indies in 2018

Another Umesh Yadav special was seen in the second and last Test of West Indies’ 2018 tour of India. The right-arm pacer brilliantly exploited the pace-friendly Hyderabad track and scalped six wickets in the first innings, his best figures in Test cricket. He continued to spit venom in the second innings and claimed four more wickets to complete his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket. As a result, the home team comfortably won the encounter by ten wickets.

3/29 & 5/53 vs Bangladesh in 2019

The veteran pacer made the pink cherry talk during historic India vs Bangladesh Pink-Ball Test in 2019. Batting first at the Eden Gardens, Yadav dismissed three of Bangladesh’s top-four batsman, putting the home team on the driver’s seat. He enhanced his tally even further in the last innings where he scalped a five wicket-haul as India won the encounter by an innings and 46 runs.

Meanwhile, Yadav didn’t impress much in IPL 2020 where he was dropped after playing just two games. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli’s RCB have performed exceptionally well in the season and are only one step away from securing a place in the playoffs. They’ll take the field later in the day against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

