Umesh Yadav Recalls Facing Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in Duleep Trophy 2008–09, Says ‘I Was Terrified’

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are two of the best batsmen to have played for India and the joint forces of the two stalwarts proved to be a nightmare for many prominent bowling line-ups. Well, who can forget the famous India vs Australia Kolkata Test in 2001 where Dravid and Laxman defied all odds and guided their side over the line? Owing to the prowess of the two batsmen, any young bowler would get nervous while bowling to them and same was the case with Umesh Yadav in the 2008-09 edition of the Duleep Trophy. Rahul Dravid Ultimate Team Man, Game's Most Committed Student, Says VVS Laxman.

The right-arm pacer, who played for Central Zone in the tournament, recalled that he was terrified when he came to know that he has to bowl against the two legends who were representing South Zone in the First-Class tournament.

“When I went to play the Duleep Trophy match and got to know the team I would be playing against and I would be bowling against the likes of (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman - I was terrified. I had never imagined that I would bowl such a fine spell under such a pressure situation,” the right-arm pacer said in an episode of Cricbuzz’s show Spicy Pitch.

Nevertheless, Yadav was able to put up a sensational performance in the game. He dismissed Raul Dravid for 7 and Laxman for 13 runs in the first innings. Yadav even went to claim a five-wicket haul in the first innings as the game ended in a draw.

“I took a 5-wicket haul for South Zone and I got the big wickets of Dravid and Laxman. That gave me immense confidence,” Umesh further added.