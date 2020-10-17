Veteran Pakistan pacer Umar Gul announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday (October 16, 2020). The 36-year-old was one of the best bowlers of his generation and has called an end to nearly a two-decade-long cricketing career. Umar Gul represented Pakistan in all three formats of the game and was one of the heroes in the team's 2009 T20 World Cup win. Umar Gul Honoured by PCB for 2009 World T20 Heroics.

Umar Gul announced his retirement after his domestic team Balochistan were knocked out of the National T20 Cup 2020 by Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi. Balochistan lost the fixture by seen wickets in which the 36-year-old bowled two overs conceding a total of 34 runs without picking up any wickets.

‘With a very heavy heart and after a lot of thinking, i have decided to bid farewell to all formats of cricket after this National T20 Cup. I have always played for Pakistan with all my heart and 100% of hardwork. Cricket is and will always be my love n passion. But all good things have to come to an end,’ Gul wrote on his official Twitter account.

‘Praying that the future will hold much more for me. Secondly, i would like to thank @TheRealPCB and all the coaches and people who have been a part of my cricketing journey. Special thanks to media, my fans and followers who made it all worthwhile n supported me at all times. Thank u so much’ Gul added.

Umar Gul represented Pakistan in a total of 47 Tests (163 wickets), 130 ODIs (179 wickets) and 60 T20Is (85 wickets). He was one of the most consistent performers for the national team and made his debut on April 2003 against Zimbabwe in a One-Day International clash. A couple month later he made his Test debut against Bangladesh and his T20I debut came against Kenya in 2007.

