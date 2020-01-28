Umar Gul Honoured by PCB for 2009 World T20 Heroics

Umar Gul (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lahore, January 28: Former pacer Umar Gul has been honoured by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his heroics in the 2009 World T20 where he had played a significant role in helping the Green Brigade clinch the title. Gul was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the iconic Lord's by eight wickets on June 21, 2009.

On Monday, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani presented Gul with a crystal plaque after the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh which got washed out at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After receiving the award, Gul said: "My each and every appearance and performance has been for Pakistan and it has been a privilege to represent my country and team, and play a small part in its successes. I am grateful to the PCB for remembering and acknowledging my achievement. This is a welcome change in the way the PCB is operating and respecting cricketers who have contributed in the country's image and profile building."

"I sincerely hope this trend continues and all the cricketers get their due recognition in front of their fans. Such gestures will not only act as an encouragement for the players, but also play a big role in motivating youngsters to take up cricket as a profession," he added.

Last year, the PCB had honoured former captain Javed Miandad during the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka while Saleem Yousuf and Rashid Khan were honoured during the Karachi Test of the same series.