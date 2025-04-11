In a massive move, Virat Kohli is reportedly set to join Agilitas as an investor and has ended his INR 110 crore deal with PUMA. Agilitas is a sports athleisure firm that was founded back in 2023 by former PUMA MD Abhishek Ganguly. This brings an end to the Kohli-PUMA association, which started back in 2017 for a record value. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Upset With Rajat Patidar's Captaincy During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Star Cricketer Involved in Intense Chat With Dinesh Karthik.

As reported by LiveMint, a PUMA source has confirmed that Kohli ended the cash-rich deal despite the athleisure brand trying to retain the ace Indian batter, but eventually ended up wishing the player the best for future endeavours.

"Sports brand PUMA India confirms the end of its longtime partnership with cricketer and brand ambassador Virat Kohli. PUMA wishes Virat the best for his future endeavours and said it was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns, and path-breaking product collaborations", a PUMA spokesperson was quoted in the report. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Another report suggests that Kohli wants to make his One brand a global sports identity, and Agilitas, with its distribution assets, will come in handy apart from being an India-based company.

Interestingly, Kohli has allegedly deleted all posts from his Instagram profile that were paid promotions with PUMA. PUMA remains Royal Challengers Bengaluru's main sportswear sponsor. Kohli is currently busy playing IPL 2025 for the RCB franchise, and an announcement regarding the same could take place in the coming few days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).