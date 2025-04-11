Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new captain Rajat Patidar has so far been impeccable on the field as a leader. However, during the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Patidar's captaincy calls on the field irked former skipper Virat Kohli during Delhi Capitals' chase, which saw the ace batter get involved in an intense discussion with support staff member Dinesh Karthik. A video has gone viral on the internet, where Kohli could be seen talking with Karthik near the boundary line and further excluding himself from the strategic meeting during the timeout break. Under Patidar, RCB have won three and lost two IPL 2025 matches thus far. IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mentor Dinesh Karthik Admits RCB Got ‘Challenging’ Pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium Despite Requesting Batting-Friendly Surface.

Virat Kohli is Having Intense Discussions With Dinesh Karthik

True. He had a long discussion with DK...then he spoke with Bhuvi .. he didn't even join the group while the last strategic time out. He was not happy with something for sure. Video credit: @JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/0pAXuDWP0w — KC (@chakriMsrk) April 10, 2025

