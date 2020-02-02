Virat Kohli Enjoys IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 With Kane Williamson, Netizens Cherish the Rare Moment (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rare is the time when the two permanent captains have been rested and enjoy the game from the sidelines together. But today in the fifth match between India and New Zealand, we saw Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli enjoying the proceedings of the game together as the two teams battled it out in the middle. The picture is winning the Internet. After Indian won the last T20I match against New Zealand at Wellington and the series stands on 4-0. Now in the fifth and the penultimate clash, both permanent captains of India and New Zealand were not included in the playing XI. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Williamson who suffered from a shoulder injury was rested in the fourth game as well and Tim Southee continued to captain the hosts at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui. Virat Kohli was also rested as Rohit Sharma handled the reins of the team. Now the two captains were seen watching the game together. Rishabh Pant also joined in the duo. The picture of the two captains chatting away to glory caught the attention of the netizens. They posted tweets cherishing the rare sight. Check out a few tweets below:

Pic of the day😍 Hot vs cool in a single pic 🤙🔥#NZvIND #staraikelungal pic.twitter.com/Er00UdJOHz — pugazh vj❤️vk (@pugazh98) February 2, 2020

Rare moment

Two leaders

Video

Talking about the game, India won the toss and elected to bat first and put up a total of 163 runs. As of now, the hosts have lost three wickets in the game. Post this India will play three ODI games and couple of Test matches against the Kiwis.