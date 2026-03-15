Where to Watch New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: New Zealand and South Africa are scheduled to begin their five-match T20 International series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. You can find New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This opening fixture marks the first time the two nations have met in the shortest format since the 2026 T20 World Cup, where both sides reached the knockout stages. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

Where To Watch NZ vs SA 1st T20I 2026?

In New Zealand, the match will be broadcast live on TVNZ+ and Sky Sport NZ. South African viewers can follow the action via SuperSport Grandstand.

For fans in India, the series is available for live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app and website, as there is no traditional television broadcast scheduled. In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports will provide live coverage, while Willow TV remains the home for the series in North America.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Date Sunday, 15 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:05 Local / 06:15 GMT / 11:45 IST Venue Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Series Format Five-match T20I Series Live Stream (NZ) TVNZ+ / Sky Sport Now Live Stream (SA) SuperSport App Live Stream (India) FanCode

With the 2028 Olympic Games featuring cricket on the horizon, both teams are using this series to integrate younger talent alongside established veterans in a bid to solidify their long-term T20 strategies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).