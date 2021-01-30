David Warner’s daughters Ivy and Indi have been ardent fans of Virat Kohli. The two had expressed their desire to get photographed with the Indian cricket captain. Now Virat Kohli who has been preparing for the upcoming Test series against England has done something so good that to make the two feel special. So the Indian cricket captain has now sent his autographed jersey for Warner’s daughters. Indi Warner did not shy away from flaunting the jersey. Her father David Warner took to social media and shared the picture where Indi was seen wearing the jersey. David Warner’s Daughter Indi Rae Says ‘I Am Virat Kohli’ While Batting, Australian Batsman's Wife Candice Shares Eye-Catching Video on Social Media.

Warner also thanked Virat Kohli for the kind gesture and said that he knows that Australia lost the Test series against India, but the Indi is extremely happy. “Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK,” read one part of the caption. He also used a couple of emojis and used hashtags #fan, #love and #cricket. if one might recall, the Indian team won the four-game Test series against Australia by 2-1.

Here's David Warner's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

David Warner did not have a great outing in the Test series India. In the last Test match at the Gabba, Warner scored 1 run and made way to the pavilion and in the second innings, he made 48 runs. However, that was not enough to save the hosts and they lost the Test series.

